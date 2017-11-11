X96 welcomes Foo Fighters!

X96 is proud to welcome FOO FIGHTERS
December 12th at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Tickets are on-sale now at all Smiths Tix locations, and SmithsTix.com
We’re giving you 3 chances to win a pair of tickets every day this week!
Listen at 7:45am, 1:00pm and 4:00pm for the keyword to text to 33986 for a chance to win
Be the 96th text with the correct keyword and you’ll win a pair of tickets to see FOO FIGHTERS on December 12th
