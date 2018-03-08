Xposed | 3.8.18

3 new songs every weeknight hosted by Corey O’Brien

Every weeknight at 8pm Corey O’Brien plays 3 new songs for you to vote on to help determine what X96 will play. To vote, text “1”, “2” or “3” that correlates to your favorite song to 33986 (message and data rates may apply).

1. Bleachers “Alfie’s Song (Not so Typical Love Song)”



2. Vance Joy “Saturday Sun”



3. Matt and Kim “Like I Used to Be”



Bleachers Win!