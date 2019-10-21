You Can Now Keep The Tattoo Of A Loved One After Death

No longer does a loved one’s tattoo need to follow them to the grave. A father-son mortician duo in Ohio has come up with a technique to preserve the piece, turning the late person’s inked skin into framed artwork. “People put ashes in urns on mantles and visit stones with their loved one’s names on them. Why not keep their tattoos as a memorial?” said Kyle Sherwood, one-half of “Save My Ink Forever”. A 5-by-5-inch tattoo would run about $1,500 and take about three to four months to be returned to the family. Sherwood says once completed, the piece should require “no maintenance.”

Save My Ink Forever Part 3: The finished project with Save My Ink Forever! The Bonfoey Gallery really appreciated being included and working with such a great organization. #savemyink #bonfoeygallery pic.twitter.com/ezDTqD9bRV — Bonfoey Art Gallery (@bonfoeygallery) May 4, 2019