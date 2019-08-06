You Could Be A Company’s Bacon Intern!

This is a bacon lover’s dream! Farmer Boys restaurant is looking for one bacon fanatic to intern for them by spending the day chowing down on bacon cheeseburgers, cobb salads topped with bacon and more to test each piece of bacon on the plate for flavor and thickness. This internship pays, too! After your day of consuming that sweet, sweet pig candy, you’ll receive a paycheck for $1,000! Swing by farmerboyfoods.com and tell them how much you love bacon for a chance to add “bacon researcher” on your resume.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.