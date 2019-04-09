You Probably Don’t Need To “Safely Remove” Flash Drives Anymore

Over the years, your computer has probably told you to eject your USB flash drive so you can safely remove it. Whether you paid attention to it or not, Microsoft says it’s ok to take your flash drive out without ejecting. Windows 10 has a feature called “quick removal.” You can pull your flash out safely as long as nothing is being written to it.

A Windows expert says Microsoft has had flash drive protection in place since Windows 7.

