Your Car Could Be Spying On You

In this edition of, “Be Very Afraid”, there’s a great deal of information that your car knows about you, as the Washington Post learned after the paper hacked the infotainment computer inside a 2017 Chevy Volt. The vehicle copied and stored personal data from a smartphone including call records, contacts, even photos, as well as the precise locations where the person had visited. Recreating the test with a Chevrolet infotainment computer bought off eBay, an automotive technology expert was able to build a profile of that car’s former owner. According to the Post, GM would not reveal what the vehicle was collecting and there are no federal regulations protecting drivers from having the data sent to the automaker.

