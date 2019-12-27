Which States Could Approve Marijuana In 2020?

With Illinois joining 10 other states plus Washington DC in allowing recreational marijuana, which could be the next to legalize in the new year? Advocates believe there are 16 states that could turn the question over to the voters in 2020, whether it be full-scale decriminalization or for medical purposes. Depending on the state, the efforts will focus on gathering signatures for a ballot question or getting lawmakers to put referendums in front of the people. On a national scale, several of the candidates vying for the White House have revealed their support for cannabis legalization as well as the House Judiciary Committee approving a bill to end federal marijuana prohibition.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.