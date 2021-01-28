Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Show Less Political Content

Facebook is making some changes to cut down on political content.

Mark Zuckerberg says the platform will stop recommending political groups – something it already stopped doing in the lead-up to the 2020 election – and make other tweaks to reduce the amount of political content in the News Feed.

Mark Zuckerberg wants to reduce political content in News Feed https://t.co/7WvMOiFM3z pic.twitter.com/K1bozMKIZF — Engadget (@engadget) January 27, 2021

On a quarterly earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg told investors that “People don’t want politics and fighting to take over their experience”.

