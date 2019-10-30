Music

Billie Eilish Films ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with James Corden in LA

Posted on

Billie Eilish and James Corden were spotted riding through Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon (October 29) presumably filming a segment of “Carpool Karaoke.” The 17-year-old “Bad Guy” singer was seen laughing with the late-night talk show host as they drove through a residential area. It’s unknown when the segment with Eilish will air but we can’t wait! Actually, I can wait. This bit seems played out.

Comments
