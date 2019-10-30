Billie Eilish Films ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with James Corden in LA

Billie Eilish and James Corden were spotted riding through Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon (October 29) presumably filming a segment of “Carpool Karaoke.” The 17-year-old “Bad Guy” singer was seen laughing with the late-night talk show host as they drove through a residential area. It’s unknown when the segment with Eilish will air but we can’t wait! Actually, I can wait. This bit seems played out.

