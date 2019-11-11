Black Crows Announce USANA

THE BLACK CROWES present SHAKE YOUR MONEY MAKER 2020 WORLD TOUR

CHRIS AND RICH ROBINSON REUNITE TO CELEBRATE DEBUT ALBUM’S 30th ANNIVERSARY; ALBUM TO BE PLAYED IN ITS ENTIRETY PLUS ALL THE HITS

The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson will herald the thirty-year anniversary of their landmark quintuple platinum debut album Shake Your Money Maker with a world tour beginning June 17 in Austin, Texas. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now. To celebrate the announcement, the band will play two intimate shows, first at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City this evening, followed by the Troubadour in Los Angeles on November 14. The tour will arrive in Salt Lake at USANA Amphitheatre on September 1st and tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

The Black Crowes, which Melody Maker proclaimed as “the most Rock n’ Roll Rock n’ Roll band in the world” will be playing their debut, described by Rolling Stone as, “a guitar-party cracker that marries Southern R&B crunch and Anglo cock-strutting attitude” in its entirety plus all the hits from the band’s illustrious catalog. The ever-volatile Robinson brothers have not played a show since 2013 when they vowed never to play or speak together again. Thankfully for fans, time seems to have healed these wounds.

Chris Robinson says of reuniting, “I’m thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we’ve made & bringing our lives together full circle. Long live Rock n’ Roll & The Black Crowes!”

Rich Robinson adds, “First and foremost, I’m really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could’ve never fathomed.”

In 1990, when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts, Atlanta’s Black Crowes gave the genre a swift and much-needed kick in the ass with Shake Your Money Maker. Fueled by singles “Jealous Again”, “Twice As Hard”, “She Talks To Angels”, and the rollicking cover of Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle” the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone’s “Best New American Band Readers Poll” in late 1990.

The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way; they sold-out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member; got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor; got screwed by bad record deals; got married and divorced, fought amongst themselves and the rest of the world; in other words they’ve done everything a legendary rock group should do. 2020’s reunion and tour is sure to further cement the band’s legacy as one of the best and most loved rock bands of all time.