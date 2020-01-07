BottleRock 2020 Announces Lineup

Some of the biggest names in music are heading to the Napa Valley this upcoming Memorial Day Weekend. At this year’s lineup for the BottleRock festival, running from May 22 to 24, are Stevie Nicks and Blondie, along with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Tegan and Sara, Miley Cyrus, and Jimmy Eat World.

If you’re going to host an event in wine country, you know there has to be plenty of quality food and drink served, with well-known chefs showing off their skills in cooking demonstrations on the culinary stage. Tickets are on sale today, with three-day passes running between $359 and $4,350.

The #Bottlerock 2020 lineup is here! 🎶🤘🎉 + 3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 7th at 10am. RT for your chance to WIN a pair of 3-day GA tickets! Winner randomly selected on 1/13. pic.twitter.com/uQ2OG5aIY7 — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 6, 2020