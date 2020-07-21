Breaking Benjamin, Gavin Rossdale Share Alice In Chains Cover

Breaking Benjamin and Bush were supposed to spend the summer on tour together before the pandemic hit. On Tuesday, they offered fans a glimpse of what might have been.
Breaking Benjamin shared a video from a February show in Reno, where Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale joined them onstage for a cover of the Alice In Chains classic “Would?”
Watch Pro-Shot Video Of GAVIN ROSSDALE Performing ALICE IN CHAINS' 'Would?' With BREAKING BENJAMIN https://t.co/WapCyAGvTo pic.twitter.com/1KDdNpu64s
— Classic Metal Radio (@ClassicMetalRad) July 21, 2020
BB says they’re “aching to get back on stage” and that “together, we’ll make it through this and come out stronger than ever.”
