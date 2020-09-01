Bring Me The Horizon + Yungblud = “Obey”

Get ready. Tomorrow is the day Bring Me The Horizon will release their new song with Yungblud. Singer Oli Sykes said, “Yeah, we’ve been scheming.” The band posted on Twitter that the track will be called “Obey.” Meanwhile, Yungblud shared a gory photo of himself with Skyes on Monday captioned, “U ain’t ready.” Bring Me The Horizon are currently working on their “Post Human” project in which they will release four different records throughout the year.

Bring Me The Horizon will be releasing 'Obey', their much-anticipated collaboration with YUNGBLUD, tomorrow! https://t.co/k7hUGi9LvA pic.twitter.com/vY2Ng5uyX7 — Rock Sound (@rocksound) September 1, 2020