Cake Robbed In Portland

Hitting Oregon for a few shows cost Cake several of their instruments as thieves broke into the band’s tour van outside Portland International Airport.

The Sacramento alt-rock outfit reported this week’s incident to police, noting that the three guitars and two keyboards stolen were “kind of irreplaceable.”

Despite the “considerable” financial hit, Cake will play alongside Ben Folds this September for a co-headlining US tour before heading off for dates in Europe.

A bit of good news for the band: frontman John McRea’s Vibraslap wasn’t reported taken.

