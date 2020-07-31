Chris Cornell’s Daughter Covers Pearl Jam at Lolla2020

Lollapalooza 2020 is underway — at least virtually — and last night’s live stream didn’t disappoint for many fans. One highlight was Toni Cornell, the daughter of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who covered the song “Black” by Pearl Jam. Toni Cornell sang an acoustic version of the Pearl Jam hit.

Tonight’s lineup includes performances from Metallica, The Cure, and Chance the Rapper.

Are you planning to watch the Lolla2020 live stream this weekend?