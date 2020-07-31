Boner Fight for July 31st, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: GOD, PEOPLE ARE JUST AWFUL

KANE COUNTY, Utah – An investigation is underway after a pickup truck driver was caught on camera running over a domestic sheep while the heard was crossing the road. It started with a trip to Utah and a scenic drive through Kane County Tuesday afternoon. Maritza and her two boys were driving from Cedar City to Bryce Canyon National Park when they came to a traffic block. “Those sheep! There’s so many of them! Where are they coming from?” one of the boys can be heard saying as Maritza filmed a heard of domestic sheep crossing the roadway, blocking up cars on both sides. “I actually thought [a sheep] was going to get ran over for a second!” One of the boys laughed. Then a few seconds later, one of the sheep did. “Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah!” Maritza can be heard yelling as a pickup truck driver, hauling a horse trailer, continues accelerating towards a sheep, now running across the street. The sheep quickly goes down and continues to roll under the truck and trailer before coming out the other side. “Oh my god! Did you see that!? Oh no!” Maritza continues to yell. The driver kept going. Meanwhile, the sheep was left, injured, in the middle of the street.

Boner Candidate #2: ASS HAT

Utah Sen. Dan McCay came under fire Thursday for deriding a female legislator on Twitter — including from a Democratic colleague who labeled him an “asshat” and accused him of sexism. It happened after Rep. Suzanne Harrison said on social media that she was “frustrated that I have to decide whether to send my kids to school in person or online education for my kids in the midst of a pandemic.” “Our teachers & schools are in an impossible situation because of lack of effective leadership or a plan from national & state leaders,” she said. “Don’t be so hard on yourself,” McCay, R-Riverton, said in response to the first-term lawmaker. “You’re new at this. You’ll get better.” McCay was immediately engulfed by Twitter responses criticizing his jab at Harrison as sexist and belittling — including from Rep. Andrew Stoddard, D-Sandy. “@VoteSuz is one of the hardest working legislators and all-around best people I know!” Stoddard wrote. “And she does that in spite of near-constant criticism from asshats like this.” Stoddard later deleted the tweet and apologized online, acknowledging he had called “a colleague of mine an inappropriate name.”

