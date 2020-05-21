Chris Cornell’s Daughter Launches Mental Health Series in His Honor

Late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell’s daughter, Lily Silver, has launched a new series called “Minds Wide Open”, where she’ll interview mental health professionals, public figures and more to “help normalize the open discussion of mental health.”

The series was launched Monday, May 18th to coincide with the third anniversary of Chris Cornell’s death – which was ruled a suicide. Silver told Good Morning America that she started the series “in honor of her father.”

Remember that if you or someone you know needs help, please call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-TALK (8255) or find help at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.