Dave Grohl Called Billie Eilish “The Next Nirvana”

Talk about an endorsement. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl compared unconventional and reluctant pop star Billie Eilish “the next Nirvana.” The former Nirvana drummer and rock icon, according to Cheat Sheet said “My daughters are obsessed with Billie Eilish. The same thing is happening to her which happened to Nirvana in 1991.” Nirvana, like Eilish now, took over the airwaves in 1991 and became a household name.

