Dave Grohl Dives Into Drum Challenge With 10-Year-Old

Oh – It is so on! Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl accepted a drum-off challenge from a 10-year-old superfan. In a YouTube video posted earlier this month, Nandi Bushell covered the band’s hit “Everlong” and then issued the drum battle challenge. This weekend, Grohl responded.

Hey @Nandi_Bushell! Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time…..thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!! Your friend in rock,

Dave (Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set) pic.twitter.com/Ytq47CcZRC — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 29, 2020

