David Bowie Monopoly Released

During his career, David Bowie went through more personality changes than there are spaces on a Monopoly board. So it makes sense that there’s now a Bowie Edition of the legendary board game.
Each property is represented by a different Bowie album, from Space Oddity to Blackstar. ‘Chance’ and ‘Community Chest’ are replaced with ‘Sound and ‘Vision’ cards.
David Bowie Monopoly is available now! https://t.co/bDWety7vnz
— David Bowie News (@davidbowie_news) August 27, 2020
And the game pieces include Bowie icons like a lightning bolt, a star, and a space helmet.
David Bowie Monopoly is out now and sells for $68.99 on Amazon.
What other rock stars should get their own board game? Do you own any ‘custom’ Monopoly boards?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.