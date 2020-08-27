David Bowie Monopoly Released

During his career, David Bowie went through more personality changes than there are spaces on a Monopoly board. So it makes sense that there’s now a Bowie Edition of the legendary board game.

Each property is represented by a different Bowie album, from Space Oddity to Blackstar. ‘Chance’ and ‘Community Chest’ are replaced with ‘Sound and ‘Vision’ cards.

David Bowie Monopoly is available now! https://t.co/bDWety7vnz — David Bowie News (@davidbowie_news) August 27, 2020

And the game pieces include Bowie icons like a lightning bolt, a star, and a space helmet.

David Bowie Monopoly is out now and sells for $68.99 on Amazon.

What other rock stars should get their own board game? Do you own any ‘custom’ Monopoly boards?