David Bowie Photo Book Due In September

A new David Bowie photo book is due out in September. “David Bowie: Icon” promises to be the “definitive photographic collection” of the legendary performer.
Photos from 25 photographers will chronicle Bowie’s entire career – from professional shoots and album covers to candid backstage and private moments. The book will be out on September 28th. You can pre-order it on Amazon.

