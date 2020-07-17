David Bowie Photo Book Due In September

A new David Bowie photo book is due out in September. “David Bowie: Icon” promises to be the “definitive photographic collection” of the legendary performer.

Photos from 25 photographers will chronicle Bowie’s entire career – from professional shoots and album covers to candid backstage and private moments. The book will be out on September 28th. You can pre-order it on Amazon.

All set for publication on 28th September is DAVID BOWIE: ICON – The Definitive Photographic Collection, a 356-page hardcover book containing the most significant collection of David Bowie images ever assembled. More details: https://t.co/kDdktW2b6S pic.twitter.com/1xT2Dk9jx2 — David Bowie Wonderworld (@bowieww) July 16, 2020