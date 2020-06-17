Deftones Could Release ‘Lost’ 2008 Album As An EP

Deftones fans have long wondered about the band’s ‘lost’ 2008 album Eros. The band stopped recording the album when bassist Chi Cheng was involved in a serious car accident, and never completed it. This week, drummer Abe Cunningham told Download TV “Quite frankly it’s not that good”, and said they’ve talked about “a condensed version of an EP of four or five songs, something like that.”

Cunningham said the band didn’t have any concrete plans for Eros but that “it would be nice for that to see the light of day.”