Deftones Single Coming Friday

Deftones fans will get their first taste of the band’s upcoming album Ohms later this week.
The band dropped a 24-second teaser for their new single “Genesis” earlier this week, and the full song will be out this Friday.
.@deftones are teasing a new single, Genesis, due out this Friday. https://t.co/XsV6oC49hC pic.twitter.com/rzrB9RIQjG
— Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) September 16, 2020
Fans won’t have to wait long for the full album. Ohms is due out Sept. 25th.
