Evanescence has New Music on the Way

Quarantine has been good to the members of Evanescence, who have used the time indoors to work on music for a new album. That’s according to singer Amy Lee, who says she and her bandmates embarked on a studio recording marathon before governor’s orders forced them to retreat to their homes. “We were recording this music right up until we couldn’t go into the studio anymore,” she says. “We finished it remotely through file sharing and phone calls — tweaking mixes, adding background vocals, creating the video and album art.”

25 Rock + Metal Bands Working on New Albums in Quarantine: https://t.co/BaNPxtJhmB — Loudwire (@Loudwire) May 26, 2020

Lee says working from home was a refreshing change, calling the experience “like water in the desert for me, my light in a dark time.” While she admits the band has “a lot more work to do on this album,” Lee says the band is planning to release a number of the tracks individually in an effort to “live more in the moment with our fans and our music.”