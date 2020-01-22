Music

Fall Out Boy Appears On The Price Is Right

Posted on

To celebrate the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, The Price Is Right is hosting Music Week. Appearing on the long-running game show Tuesday was Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump. Taking a turn at the iconic Big Wheel was Wentz, who nailed a perfect $1.00 spin. The rockers then hung around to give one contestant a trip to Paris to see them along with Green Day and Weezer on the Hella Mega Tour this summer. Sharing a clip of his moment in the spotlight, Wentz posted to Twitter, “Two weeks in and I have already peaked this decade.”

Comments
