Fall Out Boy Appears On The Price Is Right

To celebrate the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, The Price Is Right is hosting Music Week. Appearing on the long-running game show Tuesday was Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump. Taking a turn at the iconic Big Wheel was Wentz, who nailed a perfect $1.00 spin. The rockers then hung around to give one contestant a trip to Paris to see them along with Green Day and Weezer on the Hella Mega Tour this summer. Sharing a clip of his moment in the spotlight, Wentz posted to Twitter, “Two weeks in and I have already peaked this decade.”

Two weeks in and I have already peaked this decade 😦 https://t.co/O2CBWMMyhb — pw (@petewentz) January 22, 2020