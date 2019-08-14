Hayley Williams Not Sure “What’s Next For Paramore”

So what’s up in the world of Paramore? If you ask Hayley Williams, even she’s not too sure. The frontwoman revealed to Entertainment Tonight over the weekend that the band is happy with their year-long hiatus and are just “really enjoying being friends and adult human beings at home by ourselves, without music.” Williams apologized for getting fans hopes up after she posted a silent teaser clip of a song back in mid-June, calling herself “an awful, awful human,” adding, “But I didn’t want people to forget […] I’ve always been a musician first.” As for that pesky question about playing again, Williams admits: “I really don’t know what’s next for Paramore, but the guys and I just had dinner the other night at my house.”

