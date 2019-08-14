Boner Fight for August 14th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: GIVE US YOUR POOR HUNGRY EUROPEANS ONLY
A top Trump administration official said Tuesday that the famous inscription on the Statue of Liberty welcoming immigrants into the country is about “people coming from Europe” and that America is looking to receive migrants “who can stand on their own two feet.” The comments from Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, came a day after the Trump administration announced it would seek to deny green cards to migrants who seek Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers or other forms of public assistance. The move — and Cuccinelli’s defense — prompted an outcry from Democrats and immigration advocates who said the policy would favor wealthier immigrants and disadvantage those from poorer countries in Latin America and Africa. ”This administration finally admitted what we’ve known all along: They think the Statue of Liberty only applies to white people,” tweeted former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic presidential candidate. The administration’s proposed policy shift comes as President Donald Trump is leaning more heavily into the restrictive immigration policies that have energized his core supporters and were central to his 2016 victory. He has also spoken disparagingly about immigration from majority black and Hispanic countries, including calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals when he launched his 2016 campaign. Last year, he privately branded Central American and African nations as ”shithole” countries and he suggested the U.S. take in more immigrants from European countries like predominantly white Norway. Cuccinelli said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday night that the Emma Lazarus poem emblazoned on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty referred to “people coming from Europe where they had class based societies where people were considered wretched if they weren’t in the right class.” Lazarus’ poem, written in 1883 to raise money to construct the Statue of Liberty’s pedestal and cast in bronze beneath the monument in 1903, served as a beacon to millions of immigrants who crossed past as they first entered the U.S. in New York Harbor. It reads, “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” Read More
Boner Candidate #2: THIS ISN’T BABY FORMULA
A mom in Charlotte, N.C., was shocked to discover that the baby formula she recently purchased was actually flour. Madeline Roque said her 9-month-old daughter Adeline was crying, vomiting and refusing her bottle. “Yesterday she was a completely different baby,” Roque said. “I just knew something was wrong.” In an attempt to figure out the problem, she checked the baby formula she had purchased from Walmart. “I looked at the milk and I realize something’s definitely weird, the color is different, the texture was different,” Roque said. She let the mixture stand and noticed that it separated after a while, which baby formula doesn’t do. “And then when I poured the bottle into the sink, I saw how it got. That’s when it hit me,” Roque said. “I saw how it clumped up and I’m like ‘Oh my God, my daughter’s stomach is just the same or worse.’” She came to the conclusion that the formula was actually flour, and notified Walmart about the incident. There have been several recent instances where baby formula was swapped for flour and returned to shelves, including by an Arizona couple who was arrested last month. Walmart told WCNC in a statement that store policy is to not put returned items back on the shelves to be sold, but they are investigating the incident. Read More
