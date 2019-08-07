Heavy Metal is Good for Your Head

Here’s one more reason to “bang your head!” A recent study suggests that listening to heavy metal is good for your health – your mental health. Nick Perham has a Ph.D. in psychology and told Loudwire that, although non-metal fans tend to experience anxiety after listening to the genre, those who listen regularly actually process anger better. Certainly ironic, given what can be the graphic nature of lyrics. However, Perham says, compared to non-metal fans, research shows avid listeners were happier as kids and that carried over into adulthood.

Suggested Therapy:

Iron Maiden

Cannibal Corpse

Deicide

Tool

Motorhead