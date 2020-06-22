‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ Voted the Greatest Song of the 21st Century

The cheesy, tongue-in-cheek song “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” by The Darkness has been voted the greatest song of the 21st Century — so far. The honor, which is due to be announced Tuesday in issue 277 of Classic Rock magazine, is the result of a readers’ poll that garnered more than 60,000 responses, editors revealed on Monday. “The new issue celebrates the 100 Greatest Songs Of The Century, and it seems the people have crowned ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ their number one tune,” a statement released by the magazine reads.

The tune — which was recorded in 2001 but didn’t hit the charts until 2003 — beat out such tracks as AC/DC’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll Train,” Foo Fighter’s “Best of You” and Alter Bridge’s “Blackbird” to capture the top spot, according to Classic Rock.