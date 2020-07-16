Josh Homme Open to Playing with Kyuss Again

It’s been 25 years since stoner rock pioneers Kyuss released their last album …and The Circus Leaves Town. Now frontman Josh Homme told Kyuss World Radio that even though things ended badly with the band, he’s open to playing with Kyuss again.

"I have thought about this, especially in the last few years, to do something special" https://t.co/68cDVCzs4x — NME (@NME) July 16, 2020

Homme, who started Queens of The Stone Age in 1995 after Kyuss’ breakup, filed a trademark lawsuit against two of his bandmates in 2012 for playing under the moniker “Kyuss Lives”. Even though he disagrees with how his former bandmates tried to carry on the Kyuss legacy, Homme said the only way to properly end the band “would be to play again.”

Homme said any future performance from Kyuss would be for the fans, saying they should play and “give all the money away. Play for the fans – cover your costs and make it five bucks.”