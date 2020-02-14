More Classic Recordings Confirmed Lost In 2008 Fire

More classic recordings have been confirmed lost in the devastating 2008 fire at a Universal Music Group archive. For the first time, UMG has named nineteen artists whose work was lost in the fire, including Elton John, Nirvana, Soundgarden, Beck, R.E.M, Peter Frampton, and more. Some of the recordings may have contained never-released music that is now gone forever. Others were original master recordings, which means future re-releases can only be made from copies. Who’s at fault here – the studio for failing to protect the recordings or the artist for not making sure they had copies?

