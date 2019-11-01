My Chemical Romance Announces Reunion

As the expression goes, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. The recent rumblings about a My Chemical Romance reunion have proven to be true. While the band previously called it quits in 2013, after playing their final show together a year earlier, they just announced their return. Taking to Instagram Thursday, first in a series of photos shared on their story, then in an official post, MCR will perform at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on December 20. There isn’t much time to prepare though. Tickets go on sale today, November 1st.

