New Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy Music Dropped TODAY!

Having teased a “Hella Mega Tour” yesterday, Weezer, Green Day, and Fall Out Boy did more than just confirm The Hella Mega Tour, they all shared new music, which you will hear all over X96 this week and this weekend – X96 will have a new music weekend featuring all 3 songs and a lot of other new music we think you should check out!

The announcement of The Hella Mega Tour is a little bittersweet because there is no Salt Lake date announced, but hopefully, that will change.

Here are the dates announced so far:

In the meantime enjoy the 3 new songs we got from Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy: