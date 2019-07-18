New Iggy Pop Album Coming In September

The legendary Iggy Pop is set to release a new album called Free in September and dropped the album’s title track on Thursday. Iggy says Free is unlike any album he’s made before, saying “This is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice…” The 72 year-old legend hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Post-Pop Depression and performed at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid last week. Free will be out September 6th.

