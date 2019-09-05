New Music From Foals!

“The Runner”

The First Single from Foals’ forthcoming album

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 available October 18th!

[Part 2] completes the artistic statement and striking state-of-the-world-address of Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1, a record which is shortlisted for the prestigious, 2019 Mercury Prize. “Part two is a heavier listen, the guitars are more emphasized and there’s some big riffs on it,” explained lead singer and guitarist Yannis Philippakis in an interview with NME. “It’s a rock record and it definitely carries on the narrative from part one. Part one ended with a lot of fire and destructive imagery, part two is trying to respond to that: how you can continue in the wreckage and through the scorched earth? We’re just excited for people to hear it because it completes the journey of what we’ve made over the last year-and-a-half.”

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 tracklist:

“Red Desert” “The Runner” “Wash Off” “Black Bull” “Like Lightning” “Dreaming Of” “Ikaria” “10,000 Feet” “Into the Surf” “Neptune”