Nine Inch Nails Get Their First Country Music Association Nomination

Well, no one expected this one: Nine Inch Nails have been nominated for a Country Music Association award for Musical Event of The Year. Don’t worry, you didn’t miss Trent Reznor in Stetsons; Lil’ Nas sampled Nine Inch Nails’ “34 Ghost IV” for his hit “Old Town Road”. NIN is sharing the nomination with country artists like Maren Morris, Brooks and Dunn, and Garth Brooks. This is also the first writing credit for a number 1 song for Trent Reznor and his writing partner Atticus Ross.

Why are so many songwriters, producers and video directors usually associated with pop now working with country artists? The walls are coming down– Everybody listens to everything. https://t.co/g4Z76tiwYl — billboard (@billboard) August 28, 2019