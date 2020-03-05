One Night Only! Pearl Jam: Gigaton Listening Experience in Dolby Atmos

Announcing the Gigaton Listening Experience from Pearl Jam and Abramorama, bringing an audio-visual event with Dolby Atmos sound to 200+ theaters around the globe on March 25th. Tickets on sale now at pearljam.com/onenightonly.

The experience includes playback of the entire album in Dolby Atmos. Since this 3D sound system is still new to the consumer market, you will have a unique opportunity to hear the album in a completely different way.

“It’s truly a unique way to experience this album,” explains Gigaton producer Josh Evans. “I’m excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and performances.”

The Gigaton Listening Experience will be enhanced with a choice set of visuals curated and created by Evolve, the filmmaker and artist behind the music video for the first single “Dance of the Clairvoyants.”

You can catch the experience on March 25th in Salt Lake at Megaplex District and Megaplex Ogden Junction.