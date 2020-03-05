Boner Fight for March 5th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: CORONAVIRUS AND RACISM

It happened when Jiye Seong-Yu, a 29-year-old Korean interpreter who lives in the Netherlands, was biking the 10 minutes home from the Monday dance class she looks forward to every week. Two men with brown hair and beards driving past her on a scooter yelled out “Chinese,” and the man sitting on the back tried to punch her. “It was really scary because it was late, and I was alone and I was on a street where I couldn’t see anyone nearby,” she said. Seong-Yu, who lives in the Hague, was on edge already because she was biking alone past 10 p.m. She swerved when she saw the punch coming and nearly crashed her bike. The men drove away and, terrified, she rode the rest of the way home to tell her roommates what had happened and to file a police report online, which BuzzFeed News has seen. Seong-Yu, who has a Dutch stepfather and has lived in the Netherlands for three years, had just experienced what seemingly hundreds of people of East Asian descent have reported in Europe and the United States — a racist attack in the time of coronavirus. The problem is so bad that the South Korean embassy in Germany warned its citizens about possible incidents of racial violence in a Facebook post on Feb. 3 after reports that a 23-year-old Chinese woman was beaten by two women in Berlin and hospitalized. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: SEND ME YOUR PHOTOS

A Pennsylvania special-education teacher and coach posed as a woman on Instagram to manipulate boys into sending him explicit photos and videos, prosecutors said. Andrew Eberhart, a 23-year-old teacher at Palmyra Area Middle School, was charged Tuesday with nine felony counts for soliciting and possessing child porn involving multiple boys between the ages of 12 and 16 from the Cornwall-Lebanon School District, Lebanon County District Attorney Hess Graf announced Monday. “Solicitors and possessors of child pornography prey upon the innocence of our children,” Graf said in a statement. “These individuals victimize very young children for their own devices. I take the protection of our children and our community seriously, and we will prosecute this case vigorously.” Eberhart also volunteered as a basketball coach at Cedar Crest High School in the Cornwall-Lebanon School District, WGAL reports. An investigation into the Instagram account with a “Jordynmatter” username started last fall when Manheim Township cops got a tip that the operator of the social media profile was seeking out and receiving child porn on the platform, prosecutors told the station. Read More