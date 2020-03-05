Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 5th, 2020

Artsies:

Beneath Us – not screened

The American Dream becomes a nightmare for a group of undocumented day laborers hired by a wealthy couple (played by Lynn Collins and James Tupper). What they hope to be their biggest payday turns into a terrifying fight for survival at the couple’s secluded mansion, and those thought to be helpless must prove they can’t be discarded so easily. Read More

Director: Max Pachman

Starring: Lynn Collins, Rigo Sanchez, Josue Aguirre

Ordinary Love – 3 stars

Joan and Tom (Academy Award (R) nominee Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson) have been married for many years. An everyday couple with a remarkable love, there is an ease to their relationship which only comes from spending a lifetime together. When Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their enduring devotion, as they must find the humor and grace to survive a year of adversity. Read More

Directors: Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn

Starring: Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville, David Wilmot

Fartsies:

Emma. – not screened by me

Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending, is reimagined in this delicious new film adaptation of EMMA. Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along. Read More

Director: Autumn de Wilde

Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy

The Way Back – not screened in Utah

Back in high school, Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) had everything going for him. A basketball phenom, he could have punched his ticket to college or even the pros, but, instead, he chose to walk away from the game, forfeiting his future. Jack’s glory days are long gone… but, as it turns out, not forgotten. Years later, he gets the chance to take back his life when he is asked to coach the struggling basketball team at his alma mater. Jack reluctantly accepts, surprising no one more than himself, and as the boys start to come together as a team and win, he may get his last shot at redemption. Read More

Director: Gavin O’Connor

Starring: Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watkins

Greed – 3 stars

Greed is the fictional story of a retail billionaire, set in the glamorous and celebrity-filled world of luxury fashion, which is centered around the build up to a spectacular 60th birthday party in an exclusive hotel on the Greek island of Mykonos. Read More

Director: Michael Winterbottom

Starring: Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher, Shirley Henderson

Onward – 3 1/2 stars

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney-Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Read More

Director: Dan Scanlon

Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

