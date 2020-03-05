Geek News on the Radio for March 5th, 2020

Newest Geekshow Podcast Episode

Artemis Fowl Trailer

Caronavirus and Comic Cons

The comics publisher says “the health and safety of our employees are always our primary concerns.” As concerns over spread of the coronavirus continue, DC is canceling appearances at comic book conventions for the rest of the month. “As the health and safety of our employees are always our primary concerns, DC staffers will not be attending conventions during the month of March,” a DC spokesperson said Tuesday in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Future convention attendance will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, factoring in the latest information from a variety of organizations, including the CDC, WHO, U.S. State Department and local health agencies.” March has dozens of comic conventions scheduled around the country, including Seattle’s Emerald City Comic Con, which has seen a number of talent and companies already pull out ahead of its March 12-15 run. On Monday, Warner Bros. announced it had canceled the premiere for the animated DC movie Superman: Red Son, which was set to be held March 16 in New York. Sources say Marvel talent and execs never planned to attend Emerald Con, so the company had not issued any pullback. Looking ahead beyond this month, the next major convention will be WonderCon, which is slated to run April 10-12 in Anaheim. Read More

Emerald City Comic Con is still happening next week from March 12-15 despite COVID-19 concerns, the convention confirmed in a statement on Monday. On Tuesday, there were nine COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Washington and 27 confirmed cases. After the most recent deaths, publishers began announcing that they would not be attending ECCC due to COVID-19. First, Penguin Random House announced it would no longer be at the convention. Penguin Random House was slated to bring a host of sci-fi and fantasy authors to Seattle for appearances and giveaways. Only an hour later, Dark Horse Comics, a staple of comic conventions and one of the largest independent comic book companies around, withdrew. They have decided to pull out of ECCC “due to the severity of the COVID-19 virus,” Dark Horse announced on social media. The event drew 98,000 attendees last year and, as COVID-19 spreads in Washington state, many are worried that a large public setting such as ECCC may be a breeding ground for infection. Notably, in 2009, PAX, a video gaming convention in Seattle, spread H1N1 virus, or swine flu, to at least 100 attendees. Washington’s Department of Health has already advised people, especially people over 60, to stay away from large gatherings. Yet, ECCC is still happening. Read More

Sesame Street New Movie

Chance the Rapper is in negotiations to join Anne Hathaway in Warner Bros.’ live-action adaptation of “Sesame Street.” “Portlandia” director and co-creator Jonathan Krisel is helming the musical, co-financed by Warner Bros. and MGM. “Eight Grade” director Bo Burnham is contributing songs to the new film, which will hit theaters Jan. 15, 2021. Shawn Levy and Michael Aguilar will produce the pic. Mike Rosolio and Chris Galletta have written drafts of the script with Jesse Ehrman overseeing the project for Warner Bros. Sesame Workshop, which holds the rights to the show, will also be involved in the development of the movie. The story follows the Sesame Street characters after they are mysteriously expelled from their own neighborhood, forcing them to collaborate with history show host Sally Hawthorne to prove that Sesame Street actually exists. The educational series first premiered in 1969 with a combination of live-action puppetry and animation. “Sesame Street” is also home to the Jim Henson creations Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Grover, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster and Elmo. Read More