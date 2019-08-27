Pearl Jam’s Debut “Ten” Came Out 28 Years Ago Today

One of the most influential albums in rock history is celebrating its 28th birthday – Pearl Jam’s titanic debut album Ten. Pearl Jam had only been together a few months when Ten was released on August 27, 1991 with “Alive” as the lead single. The album turned unknown lead singer Eddie Vedder into the most famous man in rock. The album would go on to sell more than 10 million copies, is certified 13 times platinum, and inspired a decade of ‘grunge-y’ 90’s rock.

