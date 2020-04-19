Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Performs ‘River Cross’

Eddie Vedder was apart of the One World: Together at Home special Saturday, performing Pearl Jam’s “River Cross” from the band’s latest album, Gigaton. The Global Citizens special raised $127 million for COVID-19 relief. Pearl Jam were forced to postpone their North American Gigaton Tour in March. Rolling Stone magazine says the band was staying in Seattle when the US outbreak began. Seattle was one of the first outbreak hot spots in the country.

