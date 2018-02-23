Playlist For The Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

It’s no secret anymore that The Smashing Pumpkins original lineup (minus D’Arcy) is back together and on tour later this year. In fact, they’ll be in Utah at Vivint Smart Home Arena on September 4th.

Billy Corgan recently shared a list of songs that he proposes to play on this tour–and if he sticks to this plan, the show will be impressive! Check out the list and accompanying article from Pitchfork.

There are some cool covers, including the classic “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division. To get you excited for the upcoming tour, here’s an old live performance from 1993!