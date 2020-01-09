Red Hot Chili Peppers Confirm Working On New Album

Red Hot Chili Peppers are wasting no time with John Frusciante back in the band; they’re already working on a new album. The on-and-off guitarist is on once again after a 10-year absence from the group, replacing his own replacement, Josh Klinghoffer. Speaking to Rolling Stone recently for his art exhibit, Chad Smith laid out their plans for 2020, which includes some festival shows at the moment. “For now, we’ll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record,” revealed the drummer, who admits he was under strict orders not to talk about the band. He then added, “Yes. That’s all I can say.”

