Rivers Cuomo Covers Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)”

Rivers Cuomo must be feeling sentimental about his Hella Mega Tour with Green Day getting canceled. The Weezer frontman just shared an acoustic cover of his would-be tourmate’s most sentimental song, “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)”, tweeting “sorry about the postponement of Hella Mega” and promising “next summer we shall rock.” Cuomo has been posting regular cover videos for his ‘Island In The Zoom’ series, including Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box.”

