Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Uploads Past Induction Ceremonies To YouTube

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has opened up the vaults and given music fans something to watch during the lockdown. The Hall has uploaded hundreds of clips from past induction ceremonies to YouTube, featuring performances by Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Prince, Neil Young, U2, Stevie Nicks, and many more.

This year’s induction ceremony – which will enshrine artists like Nine Inch Nails, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, and Notorious B.I.G. – has been postponed till November.