Smashing Pumpkins Working On Two New Albums

Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder says the band is working on not one, but two new albums – in fact, it’s technically three.
In a video interview showing off his new custom Yamaha guitar, Schroeder mentions that Billy Corgan and company have a 20-song double album coming out later this year, PLUS another new album in the works.

Like many bands, Smashing Pumpkins were forced to put touring plans on hold in 2020, which included a run supporting Guns N’Roses.
With so many bands off the road this year, will we see a bumper crop of new albums in 2020-21?

Comments
