Smashing Pumpkins Working On Two New Albums

Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder says the band is working on not one, but two new albums – in fact, it’s technically three.

In a video interview showing off his new custom Yamaha guitar, Schroeder mentions that Billy Corgan and company have a 20-song double album coming out later this year, PLUS another new album in the works.

.@SmashingPumpkin are working on not one but two new albums, according to guitarist Jeff Schroeder https://t.co/aAJJJtAqpo — Guitar World (@GuitarWorld) May 12, 2020

Like many bands, Smashing Pumpkins were forced to put touring plans on hold in 2020, which included a run supporting Guns N’Roses.

With so many bands off the road this year, will we see a bumper crop of new albums in 2020-21?