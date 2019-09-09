The Strokes Finish Recording New Album

It won’t be much longer until fans get to hear new music from The Strokes, with the band reportedly moving on to the mixing stage for their next album.

In a recent interview, Nick Valensi replied, “Well, it must be true,” when confronted with information from a “reliable source” that the record’s recording was completed. Asked, “when or if the album might see release”, the guitarist admitted, “When, I don’t know. If – I would say, a strong likelihood.” Of course, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Earlier this year, the band’s booking agent slipped that new material was on the way.

