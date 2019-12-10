The Used Announce January Date!

Tickets go on sale this Friday

The Used are going to spend the first couple months of the new year playing intimate venues across the United States. The tour will kick off on January 21st in Solana Beach, California and makes its way to Salt Lake’s Metro Music Hall on January 28th! This will be a 21-and-over show. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, December 13th at 10 am at Eventbrite. True fans (and I know we have many here) can sign up for pre-sale access at TheUsed.net to get your tickets on December 11th, but you’ll have to get all registered up. This show will sell out and you know it. This show will also mark the debut of The Used performing their new single “Blow Me” live.