These Rock Bands Have Never Gone Platinum

You’d expect a famous rock band to have a wall filled with platinum albums. But some of the biggest bands ever managed to find worldwide fame without the album sales to match.
The folks at Loudwire just shared a list of world-famous bands that never went platinum – including huge names like Motorhead, Slayer, and The Ramones.
13 big rock + metal bands who somehow don’t have a platinum album in the U.S.:https://t.co/RrN99Ge0QM
— Loudwire (@Loudwire) September 15, 2020
The list also included groundbreaking punk bands like Bad Religion and Dead Kennedys, along with metal legends like Anthrax and Sepultura.
Would you rather be in a band that sold a lot of records, or one that influenced other bands?
