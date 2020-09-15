These Rock Bands Have Never Gone Platinum

You’d expect a famous rock band to have a wall filled with platinum albums. But some of the biggest bands ever managed to find worldwide fame without the album sales to match.

The folks at Loudwire just shared a list of world-famous bands that never went platinum – including huge names like Motorhead, Slayer, and The Ramones.

13 big rock + metal bands who somehow don’t have a platinum album in the U.S.:https://t.co/RrN99Ge0QM — Loudwire (@Loudwire) September 15, 2020

The list also included groundbreaking punk bands like Bad Religion and Dead Kennedys, along with metal legends like Anthrax and Sepultura.

Would you rather be in a band that sold a lot of records, or one that influenced other bands?